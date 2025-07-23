Two hospital systems seek approval for new Clarksville medical facilities

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two hospital systems are working to bring new quality care to the people of Montgomery County, but they need to pass a few steps before the projects can move forward.

TriStar Health and Ascension Saint Thomas have proposed to open new hospitals in Clarksville. They have a hearing Wednesday morning to plead their case and get a "certificate of need."

Both hospital systems say they've already received an overwhelming amount of community feedback, after hosting community events and a listening session.

The meetings offered Clarksville residents a chance to learn more about the proposed hospitals' services, timeline and impact on the Clarksville community.

Many people have to travel up to 50 miles or more to Nashville to get care. These new hospitals will give the Clarksville community more choices.

The hearing is open to the public, and decisions are expected during the meeting. It's scheduled for 9 Wednesday morning at Senate Hearing Room one in the State Legislative Building.

