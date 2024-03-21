Two in five Tennessee families struggle with food insecurity according to new poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know it has become more and more difficult for some families to put food on the table over the last few years.

Sadly, the number of Tennessee families who do not know where their next meal will come from has not improved since last year, according to a Vanderbilt poll.

More than 40 percent of Tennessee families reported being food insecure, and more than 70 percent of families said they have changed their food spending habits because of high prices.

This poll comes from an annual study done through the Center for Child Health Policy.

The poll also found racial disparities — 49 percent of Black families report being food insecure compared to 40 percent of White families. 38 percent of Black parents report skipping a meal compared to 24 percent of White parents.

The study also broke down food insecurity by region. Middle Tennessee is reported as the area least impacted by food insecurity, at 34 percent, compared to 49 percent in West Tennessee and 43 percent in East Tennessee.

Pediatricians at Vanderbilt push for children to receive at least two free meals at schools to combat this, and the poll showed most parents agree. However, a bill in the state legislature this year that would have required schools to provide free breakfast and lunch failed in a House sub-committee last week.

Another bill aims to get rid of the state's grocery tax – which would help more families afford their groceries. However, a Senate committee gave it a negative recommendation, which means it is also unlikely to pass.