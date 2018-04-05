Two Injured In Crash On OHB

SUV Collides With Bus

1:40 AM, Apr 5, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were injured in a crash involving a bus and SUV in the Whites Creek neighborhood of Nashville.

The crash happened at about midnight on Old Hickory Blvd. just west of I-24.

Metro police said the bus was turning out of a depot when an SUV came speeding down Old Hickory Blvd. and collided with the bus.

Crews had to cut the driver of the SUV out of his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators said one woman in the bus was knocked out of her bunk when the crash happened. She was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

All lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard were shut down while police investigated. 

 

 

