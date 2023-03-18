Watch Now
News

Actions

Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 Southbound in Robertson County

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 07:26:28-04

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene on I-65 Southbound in Robertson County just before 4:00 a.m.

Officials say the crash occurred just south of the Orlinda exit near mile marker 116.

All lanes have been closed following the crash. There is no time frame on when the lanes will reopen.

No information on the victims' identities or the cause of the crash is available at the time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap