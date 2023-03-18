Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 Southbound in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene on I-65 Southbound in Robertson County just before 4:00 a.m.

Officials say the crash occurred just south of the Orlinda exit near mile marker 116.

All lanes have been closed following the crash. There is no time frame on when the lanes will reopen.

No information on the victims' identities or the cause of the crash is available at the time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.