Two killed overnight at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were shot and killed at a birthday party at an Antioch apartment complex late Saturday night on Bell Road.

Metro Police said it happened at the pool at the Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments just after 10:00 p.m.

Two others were also injured and are facing non-life-threatening conditions.

One of the victims has been identified as 20-year-old Kalem Buford. Police said he was driven to the hospital before he died. The second victim has not yet been identified and died at the scene.

Detectives are working to find any leads in this case. Metro Police are asking for people with any information to call them.

