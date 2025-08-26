Two lawyers open mobile bookstore to continue their love of reading

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville-area lawyers are turning their lunch break book discussions into a mobile bookstore that comes directly to customers.

Britney Pope and Summer Robinson, who work together in insurance defense litigation by day, founded the Shadowed Pages Bookshop — a mobile bookstore that sets up outside breweries, trivia nights and other community events.

"We spent our lunch breaks talking about books, so we were like, how can we turn this passion into more than that?" Robinson said.

The co-workers turned co-owners operate their bookstore from a trailer that can pop up wherever there's space and book lovers to serve.

"We will go wherever there is space for our trailer to pop up," Pope said.

"And a love of books!" Robinson added.

The mobile concept allows them to reach customers who might not typically visit an independent bookstore by bringing books directly to them.

Despite having no prior experience running a bookstore, the duo decided to pursue their passion project alongside their legal careers.

"The bigger message, too, is, even if you don't know how to do it, just start," Pope said. "Because we knew how to be lawyers, but we didn't know how to start a bookstore," Pope said.

The Shadowed Pages Bookshop represents how the founders balance their professional duties with personal pleasures, turning their shared love of reading into a business that serves their community.

