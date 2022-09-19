Two 'lottery' winners receive new homes in the heart of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people will win a new home in the heart of Clarksville Monday thanks to a home lottery.

This is called the "Going Local Initiative" and the goal is to bring affordable housing to Clarksville.

"Over the past few months, GLI has been collecting and processing applications to create a pool of qualified individuals and families who will utilize the program to realize their dream of homeownership. To commemorate the launch of their first project house, GLI will host a public lottery where two clients will be selected," Mosaic Church said in a release.

The initiative started this year and is a partnership between going global and Mosaic Church & First Presbyterian Church.

The two winners will be announced Monday at noon at The Press on South 2nd St.

"GLI will continue to support and revitalize communities through the rehabilitation of existing homes and new construction in target areas in and around Clarksville, Montgomery, and Stewart County," the release said.