Two lucky lottery winners in Tennessee

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 13:14:12-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday night, a Murfreesboro Powerball player won $100,000 and a Tennessee Cash player in Jonesborough won over $20,000.

The Powerball winner matched the red Powerball and four out of five white balls, earning $50,000 — and then the sum was doubled because the player chose the Power Play feature and the number drawn was two.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Publix on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. The current jackpot total for Powerball is $454 million.

Jonesborough's $20,429 Tennessee Cash ticket was sold at Tri City Wholesale Tobacco on East Jackson Boulevard.

More information about the winners will become available when they claim their prizes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
