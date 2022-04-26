Two lucky lottery winners in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday night, a Murfreesboro Powerball player won $100,000 and a Tennessee Cash player in Jonesborough won over $20,000.

The Powerball winner matched the red Powerball and four out of five white balls, earning $50,000 — and then the sum was doubled because the player chose the Power Play feature and the number drawn was two.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Publix on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. The current jackpot total for Powerball is $454 million.

Jonesborough's $20,429 Tennessee Cash ticket was sold at Tri City Wholesale Tobacco on East Jackson Boulevard.

More information about the winners will become available when they claim their prizes.