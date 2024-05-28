Two Middle Tennessee high school theatre students to compete in national competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's safe to say Middle Tennessee has some really talented students and it's always a treat when they're being recognized nationally.

TPAC recently hosted the annual Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Spotlight Awards, and two high schoolers who won coveted awards will now make their way to NYC.

The Spotlight Awards aim to encourage and support local high school theatre students in their endeavors. Alyssa Freeze of Coffee County Central High School and Jayden Murphy of Nashville School of the Arts won Outstanding Lead Performer at the awards on Saturday.

They'll now head to NYC in June to complete at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmys. Freeze and Murphy received a scholarship from KraftCPAs for their top honors.

The two awarded Outstanding Lead Performers, Freeze and Murphy, will join 100 student nominees from 50 other regional programs across the country for 12 days of theatre intensive workshops, rehearsals and coaching from Broadway artists and industry experts, culminating in a performance on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre on June 24, 2024.

At the national awards ceremony, two students will be presented with the 2024 awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor, and a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.