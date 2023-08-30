Two Middle Tennessee school districts included in USDA grant to improve school lunches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The USDA is investing nearly $30 million to help small communities make healthier school lunches for its students.

Franklin Special School District and White County School District are two of the more than 260 districts across 44 states that will be receiving grants.

The schools can use the money to update kitchens, redesign food preparation, and improve the quality of the food overall.

This is part of an initiative to make school lunches healthier everywhere healthier and crack down on childhood obesity.

“School lunches are super important especially just to provide energy just for daily functions for students as they go throughout their school day also just for them to maintain an efficient metabolism," said clinical dietician, Angel Dipanagrazio.

Earlier this year the USDA suggested big changes to the type of food and drinks that should be provided in school lunches. For example, the agency is suggesting limiting or banning strawberry and chocolate milk because of the amount of sugar that's in it.

That decision is expected to be made by the next school year.