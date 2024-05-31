Two months later, coach and mother remember Clarksville player Cam Ward

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two months ago, the Clarksville community lost a beloved high school basketball player, Cam Ward.

The 17-year-old was playing pickup basketball with friends when he had an unexpected medical emergency.

His loss hit hard, and it's still felt today.

"Man — when I say this whole city loved Cam ..." said Dontrez Cutno, Cam's summer basketball coach.

He said Cam was a natural on the court, shooting for Division I basketball, but he was also a kid who wore his heart on his sleeve.

"Every time I see him, 'What's up coach?' Every time he leaves, 'Love you, coach,'" he remembered.

His mother, Jessica Ward, said that's just the kind soul Cam was.

"He wanted you to know that he loved you, every time," she said.

"One of his goals that he said the year before was he wanted to leave a legacy," she went on.

He did, indeed, leave a legacy.

Not only will he always live on in their hearts as a special and talented person, but his mother said Rossview High School also created a scholarship in his honor. It was gifted to his best friend this month.

Cutno said he wants to craft another scholarship through his traveling basketball program called the Cam Ward Elite Scholarship.

"The way he showed love to people, I want people to feel that," said Cutno.

Dontrez adds he is working on a "Back to School" bash in Cam's name to provide school supplies to kids for free.