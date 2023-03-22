Two more Republican bills focused on Nashville pass hurdles in committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A month ago, leaders on Tennessee Capitol Hill said, if Nashville would pursue a Republican National Convention bid in 2028, it might make up for the bad blood over 2024.

"It would be a sign of good faith on the part of Metro," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally in February.

"Hopeful, but it’s really up to Metro," said Speaker Cameron Sexton on the same February day.

But the bills targeting Nashville keep coming.

Airport Board Takeover

In addition to the Metro Council reduction bill that was passed into law, lawmakers are still considering HB 1176, that would be a state power grab of the Nashville Airport Authority Board.

"This airport is for all Tennesseans, it's for all of us," said Rep. Johnny Garrett, a R-Goodlettsville.

The bill would remove and reappoint the current board to allow the Tennessee Speaker of the House to appoint four members, the Lieutenant Governor to appoint four and the Tennessee Governor to appoint two. The Nashville Mayor, or their designee, would be a non-voting member of the board.

Garrett argued Wednesday in the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee that membership should match who's actually flying out of there. "70% of the passenger activity for the airport comes from outside Nashville. Nashville has 30%," he said.

Despite protests from Nashville Democrats, the bill passed to the House Finance committee.

Beer Board Battle

Another bill, HB 594, would change who regulates alcohol and liquor down on Nashville's busiest street, Lower Broadway.

"Places them under the state alcoholic beverage commission for enforcement and licensure purposes," said Rep. Garrett, who is also behind this bill.

Garrett claims it's a way to have additional public safety down on Lower Broad.

"I would think anyone who comes to Nashville and wants to visit this highly publicized tourism zone for the entire state, wants to come to an area that will turn into New Orleans, that will turn into Las Vegas where we have homelessness issues, where we have people who want to use the bathroom in the streets," said Rep. Garrett.

But Nashville Democrats pushed back. "This doesn’t feel much like a partnership, it feels like a dictatorship as usual," said Rep. Vincent Dixie, a Democrat from Nashville.

Lawmakers claimed only certain bar owners on Lower Broad want this, after butting heads with Metro over the pandemic. Rep. Jason Powell also asked how the Tennessee ABC could really help with public safety.

"I think that this begins to raise questions about their authority and what they can do, when it’s best left up to the locals," said the Democrat from Nashville.

NewsChannel 5 emailed and called the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to comment on this story, but we didn't hear back before our deadline.

Music City Center Funding

A bill that would have defunded the special taxing district that pays down the debt of the Music City Center was officially postponed for the year.

It could be considered again next year.