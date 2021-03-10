Two MTSU students accused of stealing $114K from university

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Middle Tennessee State University students have been indicted after investigators said they stole more than $100,000 from the university over a three-year period.

The TBI said Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman were arrested after a joint investigation with the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman

TBI officials said the investigation began in November 2020 when agents were asked to investigate theft allegations involving MTSU’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association. Investigators said Gure and Osman, two leaders of the student groups, are accused of “fraudulently obtaining” more than $114,000 in student activity fee payments from the university.

Both were indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of theft, forgery and criminal simulation. They were booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where Gure’s bond was set at $60,000, and Osmon’s bond was set at $50,000.

You can read the full report from the comptroller's office here.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee released the following statement: