Two On The Run After Multi-County Pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One man was arrested and two others are on the run after a multi-county pursuit that ended in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.
The pursuit began on I-24 in Robertson County, with the suspects making their way south into Davidson County. Authorities said both THP and sheriff's deputies were trying to stop the vehicle for traffic violations.
According to Metro Nashville Police, Robertson County deputies lost sight of the vehicle just south of downtown Nashville at the I-24/I-65 split. But, THP was able to locate the vehicle again near Belle Meade on Harding Pike. After a brief pursuit, police said three people who were inside the vehicle jumped out.
Belle Meade Police Department helped THP find and arrest one of the three suspects. The two others are still on the run.