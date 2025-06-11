Two overnight shootings in Madison leave one dead, another wounded

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police were called to two separate shooting scenes in Madison late Tuesday night, one of which turned deadly.

The call for the first shooting came in at 11:53 p.m. at a Twice Daily gas station on Whites Creek Pike. Police said a woman was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. The suspect reportedly fled on foot but was quickly located nearby. Officers also recovered a firearm.

Just minutes later, at 11:57 p.m., another shooting call was reported at The Harris, a complex on Walker Terrace off Old Hickory Boulevard. In that case, police say a domestic dispute turned violent.

According to investigators, a woman called family members for help during an argument with a man. When one of her male relatives confronted the suspect, things escalated. Police said the suspect pulled a gun and shot the family member multiple times. The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene. The shooter was taken into custody.

