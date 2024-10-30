Two people charged for vandalizing political campaign signs in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The race for the White House is heating up, and so are tempers. Reports of campaign signs being vandalized are increasing, with instances across the Tennessee region.

In Mount Juliet, two individuals—a 16-year-old girl and a 75-year-old man—have been charged in connection with vandalism. Right now, political campaign signs are visible nearly everywhere, swaying in the wind as they aim to catch voters’ attention.

“I think it just kind of shows general support,” Voter Chris Hare said.

This year’s presidential election has voters feeling very passionate, says Middle Tennessee State University Political Science Professor John Vile.

“Democrats feel like if Trump wins, it might be the end of democracy as we know it,” Vile said. “Republicans feel if Democrats win, all kinds of policy—specifically related to immigration—are going to occur that will be detrimental to the country.”

Some are expressing frustrations by vandalizing political signs.

“Stealing or vandalizing signs isn’t unique to this election,” Vile noted.

Since September 16, the Mount Juliet Police Department has received nearly a dozen reports of damaged Trump campaign signs, involving incidents of signs being cut, letters removed, or spray-painted with various words.

To date, Mt. Juliet Police have documented vandalism to the following signs:



3 signs on commercial property along N. Mt. Juliet Rd near Division St.

2 signs on commercial property at Lebanon Rd near Devonshire Dr.

3 signs on residential property along W. Division St.

1 sign at a residence in Willoughby Station

The Wilson County Republican Party of Tennessee has even offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police have charged a 16-year-old girl from Old Hickory in two incidents and a 74-year-old man from Hermitage in another.

Stealing or vandalizing a campaign sign is considered a misdemeanor in Tennessee. It can carry a sentence of up to a year in jail and/or a fine.

Vile encourages individuals to respect people's rights to free expression.

“They have a First Amendment right,” he said. “Put a bumper sticker on their car or a sign in their yard, and you need to respect that.”

Voter Elizabeth Essen emphasizes another way to express opinions. “Go out and vote,” she said.

Nearby, police departments have seen some incidents. Murfreesboro police reported one case of political sign vandalism in recent days, while Clarksville police reported they've had dozens of vandalism cases in the past month, however, not all cases are confirmed to involve political signs.

