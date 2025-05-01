Two people shot at Antioch Walmart, suspect still at large

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are in critical condition after being shot at a Walmart in Antioch. The shooting happened at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The victims are expected to survive despite their critical injuries, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch.

Police say the victims and the suspect met in the parking lot before shots were fired, leaving two people wounded.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Police have not yet released a description or name of the shooter.

Investigators have impounded a vehicle from the parking lot, but have not disclosed how it's connected to the case or what led to the shooting.

We've been making calls and sending emails to get this information overnight. The two victims are in critical condition, but MNPD says they're expected to survive.

We've been making calls and sending emails to get this information overnight. The two victims are in critical condition, but MNPD says they're expected to survive.

