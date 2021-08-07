Two people shot in Gallatin, suspect barricaded in home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were shot in Gallatin Saturday morning. The suspect in the shootings is currently barricaded in a home on Boles Street, according to Gallatin police.

Gallatin police responded to reports of multiple shots fire in the area of Maple Street and Spencer Street. When officers arrived, they found one victim.

Officers then received another report of shots fired at Elleta Avenue. There, a second victim was found.

The suspect was seen running toward Boles Street. The suspect is now barricaded in a home on Boles Street.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.