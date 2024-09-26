Two people stabbed at Cobra Bar in East Nashville Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in police custody after police say two people were stabbed at a bar in the East Hill overnight.

Police responded to the Cobra bar on Gallatin Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. One was taken to Vanderbilt hospital and the second was not transported.

We have made calls to Metro police to find out the suspect's name and whether they'll face any charges. We'll keep you updated you as the investigation continues.

