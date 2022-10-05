Two possible members of Felony Lane Gang wanted for stealing checks, cards, using victims' information.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are on the hunt for a couple of crooks who they say are part of the notorious "Felony Lane Gang."

Both are women. Officers said one of them deposited a stolen check in July into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union. The check was worth $4,600 and was taken in a car break-in in Lebanon in the same month.

In another incident, they withdrew money from the account of a woman whose purse was stolen during a car break-in at a Greenway Trailhead in Nashville in June. Officers said the withdrawal totaled $2,300.

The two women are believed to have committed similar fraudulent transactions in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Felony Lane Gang is a group of people known for breaking into cars — often at parks, trailheads and gyms — and stealing credit cards and checks. They normally use the outside lanes at banks to make their transactions, typically draining the victims' bank accounts.

Anyone able to identify the women is asked to contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550, or to email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.

