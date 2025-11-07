November 7, 2025: Strong storms possible this afternoon & evening, much colder Sunday & Monday

Storm 5 Alert Today: 2pm-10pm
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Mild & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms
Developing, A Few of the Storms May be Strong to Severe |
High: 72| SW 10-15, Gust: 20 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storm Early, A Few May
be Strong to Severe |Low: 52| W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease|High: 72| S-5
In Depth:
A cold front will move across the area later today with a line
of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms along the
line could be strong to severe.
This continues to look like a low end severe weather threat, but don't
let your guard down until this system has passed you. Damaging winds,
locally heavy downpours & small hail are the primary threats. The chance for a tornado is possible but low.
Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings. Our
WeatherCall is a great resource. You can register for calls in English or
Spanish. Scan the QR code for more info.