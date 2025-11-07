November 7, 2025: Strong storms possible this afternoon & evening, much colder Sunday & Monday

Storm 5 Alert Today: 2pm-10pm

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Mild & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms

Developing, A Few of the Storms May be Strong to Severe |

High: 72| SW 10-15, Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storm Early, A Few May

be Strong to Severe |Low: 52| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease|High: 72| S-5

In Depth:

A cold front will move across the area later today with a line

of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms along the

line could be strong to severe.

This continues to look like a low end severe weather threat, but don't

let your guard down until this system has passed you. Damaging winds,

locally heavy downpours & small hail are the primary threats. The chance for a tornado is possible but low.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings. Our

WeatherCall is a great resource. You can register for calls in English or

Spanish. Scan the QR code for more info.