November 7, 2025: Strong storms possible this afternoon & evening, much colder Sunday & Monday

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Friday, November 7, 2025
Storm 5 Alert Today: 2pm-10pm

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Mild & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms
Developing, A Few of the Storms May be Strong to Severe |
High: 72| SW 10-15, Gust: 20 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storm Early, A Few May
be Strong to Severe |Low: 52| W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease|High: 72| S-5

In Depth:
A cold front will move across the area later today with a line
of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms along the
line could be strong to severe.

This continues to look like a low end severe weather threat, but don't
let your guard down until this system has passed you. Damaging winds,
locally heavy downpours & small hail are the primary threats. The chance for a tornado is possible but low.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings. Our
WeatherCall is a great resource. You can register for calls in English or
Spanish. Scan the QR code for more info.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

