Two puppies will represent Music City in 19th annual Puppy Bowl.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before the big game Sunday, you can cheer on two Nashville puppies from a local shelter competing in the Puppy Bowl.

Pascal and Willaby from Big Fluffy Dog Rescue are both on Team Ruff going against Team Fluff.

They both were dropped off at rural Tennessee shelters and Big Fluffy Dog Rescue was able to take them in. The shelter is based out of Nashville and specializes in taking in bigger dogs and finding them forever homes.

Pascal is tan with the floppy ears and Willaby is brown and white with spots and a blue eye.

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will air Sunday at 1:00 p.m. central on Animal Planet and Discovery+.

122 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters across the country will be featured throughout the big game.

Sarah Fostello with Big Fluffy Dog Rescue says this is a great way to help so many dogs find a new home.

"Puppy Bowl is the best part of Super Bowl Sunday," said Foestello. "I think it's great for our rescue, it's great for all rescues to be promoted on national TV on a big day when there's so many people watching television. The amount of dogs in rescue the numbers are staggering and the number of dogs that don't make it to rescue is even more staggering so anything we can do to try to promote rescue dogs and people adopting rescue dogs is really great."

You are also not going to want to miss the Kitty Half Time Show!