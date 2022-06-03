Two rescued after kayak overturns in Murfreesboro's Stones River

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Swiftwater Rescue team rescued two teens clinging to trees after their kayak overturned in fast-moving water on the Stones River.

The 18-years-olds launched their kayak at the Searcy Street Greenway Trailhead just before noon Friday. As they proceeded down the river, they hit a fast-moving rapid caused the kayak to overturn. One of the teens called 911. Significant rain over the past few days in Murfreesboro caused the Stone River to rise, according to fire officials. Rutherford County was under a flash flood watch Thursday night, issued by the National Weather Service.

Firefighters spotted the teens near the Bark Dog Park on the College Street side of the river.

Swiftwater rescue members deployed a motor and a paddle boat and were able to reach the teens holding onto trees. They were not hurt. Both were wearing life vests.

“It only takes a little rain to make rapid currents in this river,” said MFRD Captain Wesley Slager. “If the water is too shift, it can be dangerous for kayakers. Our swiftwater rescue teams did an outstanding job saving the teenagers.”