Two rival schools meet one last time before merging into new Christian County High in 2026

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — Two small-town schools with a longtime rivalry are about to become one.

Christian County and Hopkinsville High Schools are merging into one big school system in Fall 2026.

Friday night at the Stadium of Champions, the rivals faced off one last time at the last football game before the merger.

“It’s a tradition that will die tonight," said Ira Owens, part of Christian County class of '79.

"It was fun!" laughed Patricia Lewis, who graduated from Christian County in '72. "We want to beat you, we want to beat you every year, you know?"

“It is kind of bittersweet though. It’s been a rivalry for so long," added AJ Tyler, who graduated Hopkinsville in 2015.

“To see this kind of atmosphere tonight, I think it would be exciting to carry that forward," said Johnna Brown with Christian County Schools Communications.

The school system made the decision to merge back in 2021 to provide more resources and programs under one roof.

The new school will be called Christian County High school. Its mascot will be the tiger, and its colors will be blue and orange, a nod to both schools. It will officially open in Fall 2026.

