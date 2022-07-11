ALMAVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Interstate 840 on Monday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the suspect has not yet been caught. The shooting happened near the Almaville Road exit and prompted the westbound lanes to close as law enforcement investigate.

As of 8:30 a.m., deputies are rerouting drivers onto Veterans Parkway toward Franklin Highway until the roadway reopens. The eastbound lanes of I-840 are unaffected.

The sheriff's office said the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on their injuries have not yet been released.