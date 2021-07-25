Two sisters celebrate turning 90 and 94 years old in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the "bachelorette capital of the world", one group stood out from the rest.

“They just told us we were going to take a girls trip to Nashville but they didn’t give us any information so all of this is a surprise to us,” said Chesterine Goodlow. “I’m able to still do what I normally did when I was younger, I just can’t do as much, but I’m enjoying it.”

Sisters Chesterine and Edna have a big reason to celebrate: they are turning 90 and 94 years old, respectively.

“Life is about enjoying- you enjoy it while you can and as you grow older you tend to understand that more I think,” said Chesterine.

Their girls trip is called “The Road to 90 and 94”.

“Each year we try to do a little something for mom and so forth and then with aunt Ches turning 90 we were like hey we’re going to do some road to 94 events, aunt Ches is going to come on down with us for road to 90,” said Margaret Steele, Edna's daughter who organized the event.

Saturday, that road led them to lower Broadway.

“We wanted to bring them to Nashville because my mom used to live here years ago and aunt Ches used to visit here years ago and we want them to see ‘hey this is the new Nashville’,” said Steele.

The two sisters are the last of nine siblings born and raised in Savannah, Tennessee.

“Wherever she goes I go,” said Chesterine. “We see each other every day,” added Edna.

Their jam-packed girls trip included bars, tours, and down time for massages.

“It doesn’t matter how old that you may be, jump out there and do what you want,” said Steele.

The sisters believe age is just a number, and they are proving it.

“Enjoy it while you can. It’s a journey,” said Chesterine. “As long as you can get around, keep going,” said Edna.