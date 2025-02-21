Two stabbed, one arrested near the Rock Island area in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have arrested one man after two females were reportedly stabbed in Warren County near the Rock Island area.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. tells me a male suspect is in custody after the two women suffered stab wounds. One of the women called 911. While their conditions are unknown, Matheny said the stabbing wasn't deadly.

Matheny said the suspect left the scene of the double stabbing and was found a short time later with what the sheriff said were serious self-inflicted injuries. He too was rushed to the hospital.

The circumstances of how or why this happened remain under investigation.

A weapon was recovered, and the scene remains an active scene. Matheny said there is no threat to the public.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.