Two teens charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Fisk University basketball player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two 18-year-olds are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Fisk University basketball player Andre Bell. Police arrested Brayden Carter and Damarion Coleman after a five-month investigation into the January shooting.

https://x.com/MNPDNashville/status/2066739525825527954?s=20

Investigators say Carter and Coleman followed Bell and his teammates from a gymnastics event at the Nashville fairgrounds. Detectives believe Carter was jealous because his girlfriend was on the gymnastics team and did not want other men talking to her. Police say the suspects wanted to scare the basketball players.

As Bell was driving his white Nissan Sentra on I-65 north, a dark sedan pulled up and someone fired multiple shots, hitting Bell in the head. He later died.

Police used cellphone data to track Carter and Coleman to Murfreesboro. SWAT officers arrested Coleman at his home. Carter was caught in traffic with a pistol in his car.

Carter faces first-degree murder and other charges. His bond is set at $250,000.

Coleman was 17 at the time of the shooting. He faces the same charges in juvenile court and will remain behind bars while awaiting a hearing. Both will soon be officially processed for first-degree murder.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.