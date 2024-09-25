Two teens face attempted murder charges after shooting at MNPD officers Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New video captures the moments Metro Police say four teenagers ran into a wooded area after shooting at an undercover police officer and a police helicopter.

Now, two teenagers are facing attempted murder charges.

Police say the teens fired those shots Monday after leading officers on a chase that ended near the Haven Apartments on Patricia Drive, which is not far from the airport.

Police say the 16-year-old driver of that car and a 15-year-old passenger shot at the undercover officer and helicopter. The teens then ditched the car and ran into a wooded area off Millwood Drive at Murfreesboro Pike.

They surrendered to police about an hour later.

Officers recovered two guns from a nearby tree. Prosecutors have charged that 16-year-old and 15-year-old with attempted murder.

We've also learned a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were in the backseat of that car. Right now they have not been charged.

