Watch Now
News

Actions

Two teens injured in shooting during Memorial Day party at park

Metro Nashville Police say the teenagers were not involved in the dispute that led to the shooting
MNPD at Cedar Hill Park
WTVF
MNPD at Cedar Hill Park
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenage girls were injured in a shooting during a Memorial Day party at Cedar Hill Park.

Metro Nashville Police say a group of teenagers had gathered at the park for a publicized party to celebrate Memorial Day. Just after 2 p.m., an argument broke out in the parking lot and ended with shots being fired.

Investigators say the two girls were not involved in the dispute but were caught in the crossfire. One is being treated for a graze wound to the leg, and the other sustained injuries to her arm and torso.

Police are still working to identify those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hollie.west@newschannel5.com

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking