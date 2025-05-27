Two teens injured in shooting during Memorial Day party at park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenage girls were injured in a shooting during a Memorial Day party at Cedar Hill Park.

Metro Nashville Police say a group of teenagers had gathered at the park for a publicized party to celebrate Memorial Day. Just after 2 p.m., an argument broke out in the parking lot and ended with shots being fired.

Investigators say the two girls were not involved in the dispute but were caught in the crossfire. One is being treated for a graze wound to the leg, and the other sustained injuries to her arm and torso.

Police are still working to identify those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

