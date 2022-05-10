Two Tennessee cities top list for highest gun thefts from vehicles nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An alarming trend is happening nationwide. More guns are being stolen out of vehicles across the country, and some Tennessee cities are among the worst in the country for the crime.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, Memphis holds the top spot and Chattanooga comes in second. Nashville is not mentioned in the top five, but the city has been trending upward from at least 2011 to 2020.

According to the group, in 2011 only 142 guns were stolen from vehicles in Nashville. In 2020, that jumped to 794. This year alone, 496 guns have been stolen from vehicles as of May 3, according to MNPD.

Metro police are once again telling people to secure their guns, lock their cars and take their keys.

As for where the guns are most often taken from vehicles, Everytown's data said 41% are at residences and 28% are in parking lots.

Metro police said an easy way to keep guns out of the wrong hands: don't leave them in the car in the first place, and if you have to, be sure to lock the car.

Editor's note: The attached video mentions the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville in 2020 was 749. Everytown for Gun Safety's data states that number is 794.