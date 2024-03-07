Two Tennessee lawmakers jab their fingers and words over a resolution honoring Metro schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee lawmakers got in each other's faces on the House Floor Thursday afternoon after alleged "disparaging" comments were made about Metro Nashville Public Schools.

It happened in the middle of a debate on a bill, involving Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat who serves as House Democratic Caucus Chair and Rep. Scott Cepicky, a Republican from Culleoka.

“We were debating," Cepicky said to NewsChannel 5.

Rep. Clemmons went into further detail.

"He disparaged the schools to which I send my own children," he said. "I didn’t appreciate the offensive language that he used to describe our public schools, which are doing great things with too little resources. That deserves a lot of respect and the recognition of this body and to be honored by this body, and it pissed me off."

Clemmons declined to repeat what Cepicky said but other lawmakers claim he called Metro Nashville Public Schools "sh-tty."

"That is what happens sometimes amongst adults, but they both had the wherewithal and the reserve and the restraint to hold back from anything more serious that would be a violation of our rules or the law," said Rep. William Lamberth, a Portland Republican who serves as House Majority Leader. "That’s going to happen sometimes. They shook hands before they left the chamber today as colleagues should."

But Rep. Lamberth cast doubt about Cepicky making that comment about MNPS while also admitting he wasn't anywhere close to Cepicky's desk when the verbal clash began.

"Oh I don’t think Rep. Cepicky would speak like that. I definitely didn’t hear anything of that nature," he said.

Clemmons said he approached Cepicky after he got word that the Republican planned to send the House Democrats' resolution honoring Metro Public Schools back to the House Calendar and Rules Committee.

"I didn’t go up to him with any aggression. I simply asked him not to re-refer back to the calendar and rules in an attempt to kill our resolution," said Rep. Clemmons. "He took issue with me asking that question, and unfortunately, you saw what resulted."

After the encounter, Rep. Justin Jones, a Nashville Democrat, attempted to censure Rep. Cepicky for his actions, but that measure failed overwhelmingly when put to a vote.

Moments later, Rep. Cepicky went forward with his threat of sending House Joint Resolution 998 back to the Calendar and Rules Committee. The resolution recognizes MNPS for being highlighted in the Education Recovery Scorecard, a national study of post-pandemic academic recovery.

Democrats didn't object to the motion fast enough before Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton gaveled the motion approved, which drew ire from Democrats behind the bill.

Later in a news conference, Clemmons appeared to have no remorse about the clash with Cepicky.

"I will just say I’m sick and tired of the attack and disparagement of our public schools," said Rep. Clemmons. "Me and all of my colleagues up here will fight for our public schools every day of the week — legislatively or otherwise."