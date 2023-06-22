Two Tourists In Music City Say They Were Drugged And Robbed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A couple of tourists came to Music City for a good time.

Instead, they say they were first drugged and then robbed.

The suspects?

Two women who started a conversation and shared drinks with the men in a bar.

One of the victims who was caught off guard still doesn't know what exactly hit him.

Metro police say it started at Kid Rock's on Broadway on a Saturday night.

Two guys from Illinois met a couple of women, shared a few drinks, and after that, they don't remember much.

It was the typical scene -- crowded ... loud ... lots of distractions ...

"We had a drink bought for us, and then the night got hazy about what happened next."

The two friends -- who asked to remain anonymous -- have been coming to Nashville for a guy's trip each year for the past decade.

They heard stories about people being drugged.

"You kind of think this will never happen to you."

But after those drinks at Kid Rock's, the two remember only bits and pieces of what happened next.

The women -- who they believe spiked their drinks when they weren't looking -- drove them back to their midtown hotel ... took them to their room ... served up another couple of likely-tainted drinks there in the room, and that was it ...

"I woke up Sunday morning in a panic.

Fully dressed ... laying in my bed with our phones, wallets, and cash all stolen."

The women, of course, were long gone.

The guys then looked at the glasses from the drinks they shared with the women in the room ... and noticed a powdery residue in each.

"We really believe we were drugged, and they took advantage, and they got away with roughly three thousand dollars."

Metro police say these thefts happen more than you think and it's a good bet it was not the first time for these women.

Officers are now working with the hotel to get security video hoping to ID and arrest them.

Metro police say powerful sedatives like roofies -- commonly referred to as the date rape drug -- are used to commit these crimes.

Your best protection against something like this happening is to be cautious and keep a close eye on your drink once you are served.