Two trials ordered in Michael Cummins case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are new developments in the case against mass murder suspect, Michael Cummins. Cummins is accused in one of the deadliest crime sprees in Tennessee history.

A Sumner County judge has decided there will be two trials related to the 2019 case.

Six bodies were found in a Westmoreland home. Two more were found at other locations. The prime suspect? Cummins. Those dead included his parents, uncle and a child. Cummins' footprints were found at the scene, and he was caught with a victim's car.

One of the victims, Cummins' own grandmother, survived a brutal beating.

Cummins' defense team asked for three separate trials, while the District Attorney wanted to try the cases altogether.

Judge Dee Gay has decided seven victims are connected; one other is not. So, there will be two trials for Cummins, with the first coming in early 2022.

Sources tell NewsChannel 5, based on the physical evidence and DNA, investigators say there's little doubt Cummins is responsible for the eight murders.

If that's the case, what will be his defense? Indications are it will be an insanity defense. But, there is some question about whether he'll even be deemed fit to stand trial.

Mental evaluations on Cummins still have not yet been completed.