NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are looking to identify a couple who entered a Lowes and stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire.

MNPD

According to police, this happened at the location at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28.

They reportedly fled in a Volvo SUV with a Tennessee tag: BDM6919.

MNPD

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 615-742-7463.