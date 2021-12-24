Two women get housing just in time for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two women who lived homeless in Nashville for the past six years get housing in time for Christmas.

Patricia Davis and Margaret McKinney got into an apartment Dec. 13. They said before that, they spent time both living out of a car and in a camp off Trinity Lane.

Getting into their new home happened quickly.

"The Monday before the 13th, we got told," said Davis. "And it's like 'OK, is this for real?' We weren't given an address or anything. All of the sudden, we get called on a Monday and we move in the following Monday."

The pair haven't had a Christmas in their own place in a long time. They were happy to have a tree to decorate it.

They credit People Loving Nashville and another church group for getting them into housing.

However, they're thinking about their friends still in the camps. With temperatures dropping below freezing, they know how hard it can be to stay warm.

"It freezes on the tarps because there's ice over the tent," said McKinney. "When we had that ice storm, we stayed out in it, but it was hard."

Nashville had a record year for deaths in the homeless community. At least 190 people died.

"It's not easy out there. You adapt and adjust," said Davis.

She said she hopes the city is able to get more people into housing soon.

