Two years after her murder on a Nashville greenway, Alyssa Lokits' legacy is still driving safety changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years after Alyssa Lokits was murdered while running on Nashville's Mill Creek Greenway, the people who loved her are working to make sure she's remembered for how she lived, not how she died.

Alyssa went for a run on October 14, 2024, and never made it home. A stranger killed her on the South Nashville greenway.

Dr. Lokits was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend and a champion for those in need. She held a Ph.D. in neuroscience, and a love of running, the outdoors, and her family in her heart.

Monique Cooper, communications director for Free to Move, says part of that work includes advocating for the Alyssa Lokits Safety Act and identifying safety concerns along Nashville's greenways.

"We did not want that to be her story; we wanted to carry her legacy forward so Free to Move was built to do that," Cooper said.

That mission became Free to Move, a nonprofit created in the wake of Alyssa's murder to make outdoor spaces safer for everyone.

"We've spent the last six months doing boots-on-the-ground research in different parts of the Nashville Greenways to identify safety and accessibility gaps. And those are things as simple as lighting, or vegetation overgrowth, or signage along the trail that shows where you are," Cooper said.

Supporters say those seemingly small changes can make a major difference when emergency responders need to find someone quickly. Free to Move is also providing free safety resources designed to help people feel prepared and confident outdoors.

"When a tragedy happens like this, it's easy to close your door and say, I'm never gonna go outside again; I'm never gonna go run outside again. We choose to run boldly in the face of that fear," Cooper said.

From advocating for change at the Capitol to improving conditions on local trails, Lokits' loved ones say the goal is ensuring her legacy continues to create safer spaces for others.

Free to Move is encouraging people to honor Alyssa by getting involved in greenway safety efforts, participating in walk audits, and contacting their local representatives about safety improvements. The nonprofit also offers free educational resources through its website.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.