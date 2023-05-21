TWRA encouraging safe boating ahead of upcoming Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On any given weekend you'll find Sumner County Wildlife Officer Montana Michelson patrolling the waters of Middle Tennessee. "We're really out here to make sure everybody's having fun and make sure everybody goes home safe," he said.

That means making sure no one is driving distracted, under the influence and with proper life jackets on. "Anyone who is 12 years and under has to be wearing that life jacket at all times and so that's another big thing that we look at," said Michelson.

So far there have been nine boating-related deaths in Tennessee this year - four of them involved paddlecrafts.

"Statistics say that, you know, reckless operation is the number one leading factor, whether that's driving your boat too quick, not abiding to the whether conditions, crossing over wakes that you shouldn't at a speed that you shouldn't," said Michelson.

This comes as the TWRA is celebrating National Safe Boating Week, a campaign promoting safe boating activity and preparation for the summer boating season.

The timing is no coincidence - Michelson said it'll be all-hands on deck for the upcoming holiday. "So our weekend basically starts sometimes on Thursday and goes all the way to Monday for it being Memorial weekend."

He said the TWRA will be out in full force. But one issue in particular tends to rise above the rest.

"The biggest thing that we go after is BUI's... because a drunk boater could kill somebody and I don't want to go tell anybody's parents or siblings what happened on Memorial Day," said Michelson. "I want everybody to go home safe."

For more safe boating tips from the TWRA, click here.