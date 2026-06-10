U.S. Marshals searching for Tennessee murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Jesse Wayne Phillips is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for second-degree murder.
Authorities said Phillips was last known to be in Clinton County, Kentucky, on May 28, 2026.
Officials described Phillips as a 38-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Phillips has an extensive violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officials said up to $5,000 is available for information leading to Phillips’ arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or call 911. Tips can also be emailed to USMStips@usdoj.gov.
More information about the U.S. Marshals Service is available at usmarshals.gov.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom