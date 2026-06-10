U.S. Marshals searching for Tennessee murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Jesse Wayne Phillips is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for second-degree murder.

Authorities said Phillips was last known to be in Clinton County, Kentucky, on May 28, 2026.

Officials described Phillips as a 38-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Phillips has an extensive violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said up to $5,000 is available for information leading to Phillips’ arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or call 911. Tips can also be emailed to USMStips@usdoj.gov.

More information about the U.S. Marshals Service is available at usmarshals.gov.