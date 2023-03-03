U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate BNA's major terminal makeover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is coming to Nashville International Airport to celebrate its major terminal makeover.

First, he is making a stop in Kentucky before making his way to Nashville later Friday.

Buttigieg's office said this trip is to celebrate the progress on President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

He said that law has made the $7 million airport terminal grant for BNA possible.

Buttigieg will join Mayor Cooper and BNA CEO Douglas Kreulen and other local leaders.

The new grand lobby, terminal, and added, modern, security lanes opened in late January. Another more than 8 million dollars from the Infrastructure Law is also being used to rebuild one of the airports' taxiways — connecting runways together for planes.

Renovations at the airport continue with new restaurants and shops, and updates to the surrounding roads.