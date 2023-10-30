UAW members strike for a second day in Spring Hill ahead of tentative agreement with GM

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second day in a row, UAW workers were on strike outside the GM plant in Spring Hill on Monday. They took turns picketing on three-hour shifts.

"We’ve been out here since 8:30 this morning," UAW member Tracy Huff said.

Huff would normally be at work inside GM's plant.

"On a typical Monday during the week I’d be in helping skills trades team leaders," she said.

Instead, she was picketing outside in the cold and rain.

"I’m proud to be standing here with my UAW brothers and sisters fighting for a common goal," Huff said.

The common goal? More pay and better contracts.

"Since this started we knew the call would come at any time," Huff said.

That call came Saturday evening, resulting in thousands of UAW workers walking off the job at the Spring Hill plant.

UAW member Stephen Grant said he was prepared to stand the line as long as necessary.

"There have been several gone by honking the horns and donating food and drinks and bringing us hot chocolate, coffee," Grant said.

Now, it seems he won't have to strike any longer. Later Monday afternoon, UAW president Shawn Fain announced a tentative agreement between GM and the UAW, officially suspending the strike.

Still no word on the terms of the deal, but it is likely similar to tentative deals already reached with Ford and Stellantis.