Ukraine and Tennessee children become pen pals through card campaign

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the war in Ukraine continues on, children in Middle Tennessee have become pen pals with kids still in Kyiv.

The connection was made by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring in Murfreesboro where they set up a letter-writing area in their art studio.

"This is where we invite guests, families and children to create. They can do art pieces we have visiting artists and artists and residents programs that happen here on a regular basis. And so it's just a nice space for creation," explained Discovery Center at Mufree Spring President and CEO Tara MacDougall.

She said when the war in Ukraine began, her team knew they wanted to do something at the center.

"We all saw what was happening on our television screens with children fleeing Ukraine, specifically Kyiv. And so we decided that we would have a card campaign," MacDougall explained.

Claire Kopsky After the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring sent more than 100 notes across the pond, a box was returned full of letters carefully tied with blue and yellow ribbon.

That campaign began over the summer when hundreds of children who visited the Discovery Center wrote notes and drew pictures of support to send to kids in Ukraine.

"They were first going to go to Warsaw, Poland, where the refugees the children who were refugees from Ukraine were. And then a colleague of mine... hand delivered them. And so they actually went to Ukrainian children in Kyiv. And then I recently found out... the same cards then made it further to the front line and soldiers were looking at them and I think that gave them a real boost," stated MacDougall. "The cards have been on display at a pop-up conference in Germany, and they're really having an impact on adults and children alike."

MacDougall's European colleague said there were many tears among the children and parents in Kyiv when he delivered the cards.

To the surprise of the Discovery Center, the kids who ultimately received the cards wrote back and weeks later a package arrived in Murfreesboro.

Claire Kopsky Discovery Center at Murfree Spring President and CEO Tara MacDougall





"This is a refreshing moment in that this is not about politics. This is about humanity and that even very small acts of kindness can have a tremendous impact," said MacDougall.

To help translate some of the cards, center leaders invited Middle Tennessee State University Associate Professor Hannah Terletlka to see the cards.

"This gesture makes me cry. Sorry. It just shows that to children in Ukraine, they also know it's wrong, you know? And me, they showed me pictures that kids from Ukraine that they sent here. And the main message was ‘We love you too.’ Right? And ‘we are with you.’ So every child wants to live in a safe environment in peace and to be loved," said Terletlka. "And I think that that's a very nice gesture to show that children everywhere want peace. It's not normal that another country occupies another country and kills your daddy or mommy and ruins your house, right? These children should not see this. That’s not normal."

Claire Kopsky As the war in Ukraine continues on, kids in Middle Tennessee have become pen pals with kids still in Kiev.

The conflict is even more emotional for Terletlka who moved to the United States when she was 26 years old but her family remains in her homeland.

"My whole family are all behind in Ukraine. They don't want to leave the country. Once the war started my parents said, ‘if we have to die, we will die in Ukraine.’ So they are all back in Ukraine, some of the family members on the frontline of the battlefield. So every day is a scary day because you don't know if they are alive," stated Terletlka.

While the cards do not change the conflict, Terletlka said they offer necessary hope.

"We are separated so far away is it is a there is a whole ocean across us and I'm sure many kids until the war even adults didn't even know where Ukraine is and now we all feel connected right?" said Terletlka. "Because we are fighting for the same things for freedom and the right things to win."

Claire Kopsky Discovery Center at Murfree Spring Translator and MTSU Associate Professor Hanna Terletlka

"It's such an international story. Love and commitment to one another, you know, this global love for the people of Ukraine. I think they're all teaching us a lesson right now in democracy and strength and perseverance and hope," said MacDougall. "And it's remarkable how cards and notes can really transform people's day."

To join the continuing card campaign, visit the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro or email them at info@explorethedc.org.