Uncertainty over federal funding freeze raises alarms for Nashville HBCU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Confusion continues in Washington, D.C. following President Trump's plan to freeze most federal grants. The President announced the freeze on Tuesday in an executive order.

But by Wednesday morning, the White House budget office walked back a memo ordering the funding freeze. Then just a few minutes later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media that only the memo was rescinded and not the freeze on federal funding.

This back and forth has left thousands of schools, nonprofits, and other organizations nationwide scrambling to figure out how to pay their bills and wondering what happens next.

"It's sending a message across the country that these institutions are at risk in terms of federal support," American Baptist College President Forrest Harris said.

American Baptist College has a 100-year history of educating students, and Harris said he is uneasy about the future. He addressed concerns in a letter regarding the Trump administration’s freeze on federal grants and loans.

"Most HBCUs, most of us if not all, receive Title III funding to support education initiatives that deal with academic excellence and helping us support students through Pell Grants and other kinds of academic services," Harris said.

John Vile, professor of political science and dean of the University Honors College at Middle Tennessee State University, said he does not believe the order would affect direct payments like Pell Grants, but he acknowledged uncertainty remains.

"He’s written out a lot of executive orders. Many of them seem to be more for publicity's sake than for actually what they’re going to accomplish," Vile said.

"If the substance remains and not the memo, then undoubtedly that will probably be addressed in this court issue," Vile said. "If the order itself has been rescinded, then I don’t think there’s going to be standing for somebody to challenge it."

Harris said the freeze, if implemented, will impact how the college educates its students.

"Historically, these kinds of funds have been critical for us to give first-generation students and families the opportunity to go to college and support the academic programs we have been able to advance," Harris said.

He encouraged people to follow in the footsteps of ABC alum Rep. John Lewis and speak up on issues that have a lasting impact. If the freeze moves forward, Harris said, it could lead to faculty and staff layoffs, and students may be forced to drop out of school if their federal funding does not come through.

