Underage Shooters And The Deadly Consequences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - At Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church, we sit down with Pastor Curtis Bryant yet again for another discussion involving our community's youth and the violent crimes they're accused of committing.
“It is so unfortunate, so heartbreaking. Its so constant, so unrelenting that so many families have to experience death and trauma to this degree,” Bryant said.
“This monster has several heads, both political, social, economic, cultural, all of those things play a part in what our children perceive the world to be," said Bryant. "If they see guns constantly in the neighborhood, in the car, on the dresser, on the coffee table, tucked beneath the seat of a car, they become comfortable with that which they are familiar.”
Bryant knows the blame can't be put in one place and it'll take the entire community to change this culture of violence.
"The adult world is often excluded from the private world of children," said Bryant. "We're not called to be friends with our children. We're called to be guardians and leaders and protectors of our family."