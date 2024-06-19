'Understand what's important': Families celebrate Juneteenth at the National Museum for African American Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Juneteenth is certainly a day of celebration, but it's also an opportunity to reflect. That's why the National Museum of African American Music waived admission fees today, in honor of the holiday.

Latifah, Lamar, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. — those are just a few of the artists you'll see on display at the NMAAM. And for the most part, 12 year old Dynasti Betts doesn't know any of them.

"Who’s that?" asked Betts regarding Blues legend B.B. King and rapper LL Cool J.

That's a big reason why her grandmother brought her here. On this Junteenth, Delnata Booth wanted to showcase the rich heritage of their people. And what better place in Nashville, than the NMAAM?

"People back in the day — like — they had soul to it and meaning to their music," observed Betts. "I like gospel music, I like stuff like that."

It didn't take long for Dynasti to start asking questions.

"They used to dance there, play music?" asked Betts about a dance hall exhibit.

In turn, that spurred on meaningful family conversations.

"If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today," said Dynasti's step grandfather.

Not only did Dynasti start remembering some of the big names in African American music, she started to understand why they're so important.

"It’s learning about how like our black people back then, like they were in slavery and they had to play music to let their troubles out in their head," Dynasti told us at the end of her visit.

"I’m just so proud she has the culture in her, because that’s the main thing," responded her grandmother. "Where we came from, and where we at now, music has brought us here. I don’t care what anybody says, music brought us here."

That being said, don't expect the Dickson County 12-year-old to start listening to "oldies" music anytime soon.

"It's so-so," said Betts, to the chagrin of her grandparents. "I feel like it’s cool — like if I was still living in their era, I would like their hip hop music back then."