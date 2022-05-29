Unemployment rates below 5% across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the month of April, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development found nearly every county in Tennessee had unemployment rates below 5%.

The only exception was Perry County, which had an unemployment rate of 5.1%, down from its March rate of 5.2%.

In April, unemployment rates decreased in 12 Tennessee counties and increased in 60. Jobless numbers did not change in the other 23 counties. The rates in the state represented an overall historic low, near March's record-breaking rate of 3.2%.

The lowest unemployment rate was 2% in Williamson County, which was at 1.9% in March. The next lowest for April was Moore County at 2.1%, up 0.2% from March.

The calculations made by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) are factored differently on a county versus a statewide level. When determining county unemployment levels, BLS does not factor in seasonal impacts on data, which it does factor for statewide unemployment numbers.

The overall national unemployment rate in April remained unchanged at 3.6%. One year ago, it was 6%.

Anyone interested can read a report detailing the complete analysis of the state's April data on the Tennessee state website.

Job seekers can also find ways into the workforce at the TN Work Ready website.

Information on the May 2022 unemployment rates will be released in June.