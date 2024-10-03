Unicoi County Hospital survivor still traumatized after flood waters trapped them

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It will be a week on Friday since powerful floodwaters from Hurricane Helene stranded about 60 people at Unicoi County Hospital. Among those trapped was 85-year-old Martha Heximer, who was recovering from a fall when the hospital was surrounded by rising water. Her daughter, Roianne Heximer Southern, tried to reach her mother but found the situation escalating quickly.

"I noticed the water begin to rise and come into the parking lot of the hospital," Roianne said. "By then, SWAT was there, TEMA showed up, and they were talking about evacuation. It was chaotic, to say the least."

Roianne was advised to move her car to higher ground. She had plans to come back for her mom, but she couldn’t because the water was too high.

“I was so distraught and knew they weren’t going to get them out. I was making phone call, after phone call, after phone call," Roianne said.

According to Ballad Health, who manages Unicoi, because of the urgency 54 people were relocated to the roof of the hospital and 7 had to remain in rescue boats, which is where Martha was placed.

Martha described her experience in the boat as "cold and wet," saying it was uncomfortable with helicopters buzzing overhead. Eventually, she was lifted to safety by a helicopter and taken to a hospital in Johnson City, where she reunited with her daughter.

"She has talked about sitting in the boat for all that time," Roianne said. "It was very traumatic, the whole experience. The possibility of my momma being swept away was horrific."

Despite the ordeal, Martha expressed gratitude to those who came to her rescue.

"Thank you with all my heart," she said. "I’m glad they were there at the right time."

Roianne added that the influx of volunteers and first responders has been uplifting for the community.

"With all the people coming to help in Unicoi County, it has really built their spirits up. It’s just really overwhelming," she said.

Although patients and staff remain shaken by the experience, the family appreciates the support from local responders, TEMA, and the wider community. They continue to ask for prayers as search and rescue efforts continue.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com