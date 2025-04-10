UniCycle asking for donation as people start spring cleaning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the weather is getting warmer and people are changing out their wardrobes, UniCycle is asking people to donate their lightly used uniforms to help the Homeless Education Resource Office for MNPS.

UniCycle, which supports the HERO program, has a school uniform recycling program.

Metro Nashville Public schools knows it can be hard for some families to afford school uniforms so this special program helps get them in the hands of those who need it.

You can either donate at a MNPS school or visit UniCycle's website for more locations or information. You can also contact them on Facebook and Instagram.

