Unidentified skeletal remains found near Mt. Pleasant

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Medical examiners are working to identify skeletal remains found in Maury County on Sunday.

According to the Maury County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about possible human skeletal remains in the area of Southport Road near Mt. Pleasant. Monday, members of MTSU's Forensic Anthropology Search & Recovery Team, Mt. Pleasant police, Tennessee Highway Patrol CIRT team and the medical examiner's office joined the investigation.

The medical examiner's office will examine and seek to identify the remains, while other evidence has been sent to the TBI's crime lab.

Maury County Sheriff's deputies are asking anyone with information call them at (931) 388-5151 or email them at mcsddispatch@maurycounty-tn.gov