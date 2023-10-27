Unite in the fight against Parkinson's disease with Moving Day Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Join the community this weekend as people unite in the fight against Parkinson's disease.

Moving Day Nashville is an annual fundraising walk hosted by the Parkinson’s Foundation. It takes place at Centennial Park on November 4 and you can still register! Registration is open for teams or if you'd like to participate as an individual, you can do so as well.

Limited parking and participants can enter the park and there will be a drop-off area directly to the right of the Parthenon entrance.

The walk is for those of all ages and abilities and there are two options: a 1/2 mile and 1-mile walk. The activities for the day begin at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 11:15 a.m.

Here's a look at the schedule of events for the day:

9:00 a.m.: Moving Day activities begin

9:30 a.m.: Exercise Demo #1: Pickleball Demonstration

9:45 a.m.: Exercise Demo #2: Rock Steady Boxing Music City

10:00 a.m.: Exercise Demo #3: Results Physiotherapy – LSVT

10:15 a.m.: Exercise Demo #4: Peterson Voices Demonstration

10:30 a.m.: We Move Ceremony begins

11:00 a.m.: Fundraising Award Ceremony

11:15 a.m.: Walk Starts

11:45 a.m.: Passport Prize Drawing